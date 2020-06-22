2482 Sendero Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom Condo - This condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located next to the mountain with a good breeze located toward the end of the street. Has 2 parking spots, jacuzzi bathtub upstairs, fenced back yard.



Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry No Pets. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2523627)