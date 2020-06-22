All apartments in San Diego
2482 Sendero Way

2482 Sendero Way · No Longer Available
Location

2482 Sendero Way, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom Condo - This condo has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms located next to the mountain with a good breeze located toward the end of the street. Has 2 parking spots, jacuzzi bathtub upstairs, fenced back yard.

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry No Pets. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2523627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2482 Sendero Way have any available units?
2482 Sendero Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2482 Sendero Way currently offering any rent specials?
2482 Sendero Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2482 Sendero Way pet-friendly?
No, 2482 Sendero Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2482 Sendero Way offer parking?
Yes, 2482 Sendero Way offers parking.
Does 2482 Sendero Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2482 Sendero Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2482 Sendero Way have a pool?
No, 2482 Sendero Way does not have a pool.
Does 2482 Sendero Way have accessible units?
No, 2482 Sendero Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2482 Sendero Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2482 Sendero Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2482 Sendero Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2482 Sendero Way does not have units with air conditioning.
