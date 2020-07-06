2472-F 2470-78 B Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This neighborhood is very close to shopping, top notch dining, transportation, and Golden Hill Park in Balboa Park. The world famous Turf Supper club is just steps away! There is easy access to downtown, the freeways, the parks, and local spots. A Holding Deposit is taken while applying. Pets are Ok with some restrictions and additional fees, so be sure to ask for information. There is laundry on-site and parking is available to add-on. Owner pays the trash fees. NO SMOKING on the property.

.



Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave.

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/san-diego-0-bed-1-bath/6122/



IT491211 - IT49MC6122