San Diego, CA
2472-F 2470-78 B Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 9:50 AM

2472-F 2470-78 B Street

2472 F Street · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

2472 F Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This neighborhood is very close to shopping, top notch dining, transportation, and Golden Hill Park in Balboa Park. The world famous Turf Supper club is just steps away! There is easy access to downtown, the freeways, the parks, and local spots. A Holding Deposit is taken while applying. Pets are Ok with some restrictions and additional fees, so be sure to ask for information. There is laundry on-site and parking is available to add-on. Owner pays the trash fees. NO SMOKING on the property.
.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/san-diego-0-bed-1-bath/6122/

IT491211 - IT49MC6122

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2472-F 2470-78 B Street have any available units?
2472-F 2470-78 B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2472-F 2470-78 B Street have?
Some of 2472-F 2470-78 B Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2472-F 2470-78 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
2472-F 2470-78 B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2472-F 2470-78 B Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2472-F 2470-78 B Street is pet friendly.
Does 2472-F 2470-78 B Street offer parking?
Yes, 2472-F 2470-78 B Street offers parking.
Does 2472-F 2470-78 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2472-F 2470-78 B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2472-F 2470-78 B Street have a pool?
No, 2472-F 2470-78 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 2472-F 2470-78 B Street have accessible units?
No, 2472-F 2470-78 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2472-F 2470-78 B Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2472-F 2470-78 B Street does not have units with dishwashers.

