San Diego, CA
2453 Goodstone St
Last updated January 26 2020 at 8:27 AM

2453 Goodstone St

2453 Goodstone Street · No Longer Available
Location

2453 Goodstone Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large 4 bd, 2ba beautifully remodeled in Mission Heights/Linda Vista. Boasts open floor, LR, DR, a big kitchen with new stainless steal appliances & quartz countertops, and a large family room with a lot of natural light, vaulted ceilings and LED recessed lighting. Also a master suite, a 2 car garage, 2 car parking on the driveway, a gated front yard, a low maintenance backyard with a BBQ island, central heat-A/C, new flooring and double pane window throughout and fans in all the bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2453 Goodstone St have any available units?
2453 Goodstone St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2453 Goodstone St have?
Some of 2453 Goodstone St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2453 Goodstone St currently offering any rent specials?
2453 Goodstone St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2453 Goodstone St pet-friendly?
No, 2453 Goodstone St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2453 Goodstone St offer parking?
Yes, 2453 Goodstone St offers parking.
Does 2453 Goodstone St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2453 Goodstone St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2453 Goodstone St have a pool?
No, 2453 Goodstone St does not have a pool.
Does 2453 Goodstone St have accessible units?
No, 2453 Goodstone St does not have accessible units.
Does 2453 Goodstone St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2453 Goodstone St has units with dishwashers.

