2453 Goodstone St

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Large 4 bd, 2ba beautifully remodeled in Mission Heights/Linda Vista. Boasts open floor, LR, DR, a big kitchen with new stainless steal appliances & quartz countertops, and a large family room with a lot of natural light, vaulted ceilings and LED recessed lighting. Also a master suite, a 2 car garage, 2 car parking on the driveway, a gated front yard, a low maintenance backyard with a BBQ island, central heat-A/C, new flooring and double pane window throughout and fans in all the bedrooms.