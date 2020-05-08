Fully furnished and appointed unit in the desirable and centrally located Golden Hill area of San Diego, this apartment has been meticulously cared for and provides a wonderful home away from home for short and long-term visitors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
