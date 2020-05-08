All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:52 AM

2448 F St

2448 F St · No Longer Available
Location

2448 F St, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Fully furnished and appointed unit in the desirable and centrally located Golden Hill area of San Diego, this apartment has been meticulously cared for and provides a wonderful home away from home for short and long-term visitors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 F St have any available units?
2448 F St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2448 F St currently offering any rent specials?
2448 F St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 F St pet-friendly?
No, 2448 F St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2448 F St offer parking?
No, 2448 F St does not offer parking.
Does 2448 F St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2448 F St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 F St have a pool?
No, 2448 F St does not have a pool.
Does 2448 F St have accessible units?
No, 2448 F St does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 F St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2448 F St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2448 F St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2448 F St does not have units with air conditioning.
