Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

2430 3rd Avenue

2430 3rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2430 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This "tiny home" is waiting for you to add your personal touch! Large fenced yard is included & there is a garage available for an additional $100/month. Utilities: Gas. Water & sewer are charged back to tenant. SDG&E in tenants name. Pet Policy: No pets, service animals will be permitted. Lease Term: 12-month minimum. AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month's rent. Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. Large Private Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 3rd Avenue have any available units?
2430 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2430 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2430 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2430 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2430 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2430 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 2430 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2430 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2430 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2430 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2430 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2430 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2430 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2430 3rd Avenue has units with air conditioning.
