All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2414 Front St. Unit 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2414 Front St. Unit 8
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

2414 Front St. Unit 8

2414 Front Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2414 Front Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2414 Front St. Unit 8 Available 11/01/19 Lovely 2Bd/2Bth Condo in Bankers Hill! - This light & airy furnished 2Bd/2Bth Condo is ideally located in the heart of Bankers Hill San Diego, just up the hill from Little Italy and very close to Hillcrest & Downtown! This home has two nice sized bedrooms, each with a queen size bed, and living room sofa which converts to full size bed for any additional guests. You will absolutely enjoy the bay views and watching the jets land from the sitting area of the living room & private balcony. (no noise with closed windows at all from planes) The open kitchen is fully equipped and the unit also has a stackable washer dryer exclusively for your use.

The surrounding common area is in a pleasantly landscaped setting with barbecue, grill & Jacuzzi all for your enjoyment! This home includes garage parking for 1 car and free street parking for guests.
Just minutes from all the great restaurants, nightlife and shops in the Gaslamp District & PETCO Park. A short walk to the famous Balboa Park, the Zoo and Museums. A quick drive to the harbor and less than 5 minutes to the airport. Easy access to San Diegos main freeway, interstate 5, which connects easily to several of main freeway arteries. And a picturesque drive along the harbor leading to beaches is just minutes away!

Available NOVEMBER 1ST !!
Rent: $2650
Security: $2650
Cleaning Fee: $250
2 month minimum
Credit Check Application: $40

Call 619-985-4203 to view today!
DRE Broker license 01299197

(RLNE1870145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Front St. Unit 8 have any available units?
2414 Front St. Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 Front St. Unit 8 have?
Some of 2414 Front St. Unit 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Front St. Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Front St. Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Front St. Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 Front St. Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 2414 Front St. Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2414 Front St. Unit 8 offers parking.
Does 2414 Front St. Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 Front St. Unit 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Front St. Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 2414 Front St. Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Front St. Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 2414 Front St. Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Front St. Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 Front St. Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University