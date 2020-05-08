Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage bbq/grill furnished

2414 Front St. Unit 8 Available 11/01/19 Lovely 2Bd/2Bth Condo in Bankers Hill! - This light & airy furnished 2Bd/2Bth Condo is ideally located in the heart of Bankers Hill San Diego, just up the hill from Little Italy and very close to Hillcrest & Downtown! This home has two nice sized bedrooms, each with a queen size bed, and living room sofa which converts to full size bed for any additional guests. You will absolutely enjoy the bay views and watching the jets land from the sitting area of the living room & private balcony. (no noise with closed windows at all from planes) The open kitchen is fully equipped and the unit also has a stackable washer dryer exclusively for your use.



The surrounding common area is in a pleasantly landscaped setting with barbecue, grill & Jacuzzi all for your enjoyment! This home includes garage parking for 1 car and free street parking for guests.

Just minutes from all the great restaurants, nightlife and shops in the Gaslamp District & PETCO Park. A short walk to the famous Balboa Park, the Zoo and Museums. A quick drive to the harbor and less than 5 minutes to the airport. Easy access to San Diegos main freeway, interstate 5, which connects easily to several of main freeway arteries. And a picturesque drive along the harbor leading to beaches is just minutes away!



Available NOVEMBER 1ST !!

Rent: $2650

Security: $2650

Cleaning Fee: $250

2 month minimum

Credit Check Application: $40



Call 619-985-4203 to view today!

DRE Broker license 01299197



(RLNE1870145)