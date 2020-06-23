All apartments in San Diego
2414 Front St. Unit 8

2414 Front St · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Front St, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2414 Front St. Unit 8 Available 08/23/19 Lovely 2Bd/2Bth Condo in Bankers Hill! - This light & airy furnished 2Bd/2Bth Condo is ideally located in the heart of Bankers Hill San Diego, just up the hill from Little Italy and very close to Hillcrest & Downtown! This home has two nice sized bedrooms, each with a queen size bed, and living room sofa which converts to full size bed for any additional guests. You will absolutely enjoy the bay views and watching the jets land from the sitting area of the living room & private balcony. (no noise with closed windows at all from planes) The open kitchen is fully equipped and the unit also has a stackable washer dryer exclusively for your use.

The surrounding common area is in a pleasantly landscaped setting with barbecue, grill & Jacuzzi all for your enjoyment! This home includes garage parking for 1 car and free street parking for guests.
Just minutes from all the great restaurants, nightlife and shops in the Gaslamp District & PETCO Park. A short walk to the famous Balboa Park, the Zoo and Museums. A quick drive to the harbor and less than 5 minutes to the airport. Easy access to San Diegos main freeway, interstate 5, which connects easily to several of main freeway arteries. And a picturesque drive along the harbor leading to beaches is just minutes away!

Available 8/23/19 FORWARD !!
Rent: $2650
Security: $2650
Cleaning Fee: $250
2 month minimum
Credit Check Application: $40

Call 619-985-4203 to view today!
DRE Broker license 01299197

(RLNE1870145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Front St. Unit 8 have any available units?
2414 Front St. Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 Front St. Unit 8 have?
Some of 2414 Front St. Unit 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Front St. Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Front St. Unit 8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Front St. Unit 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 Front St. Unit 8 is pet friendly.
Does 2414 Front St. Unit 8 offer parking?
Yes, 2414 Front St. Unit 8 does offer parking.
Does 2414 Front St. Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 Front St. Unit 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Front St. Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 2414 Front St. Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 2414 Front St. Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 2414 Front St. Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Front St. Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 Front St. Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
