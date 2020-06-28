All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2412 33rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2412 33rd St
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

2412 33rd St

2412 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2412 33rd Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2B+Bonus Room/1BA w/ Yard, A/C & Garage! - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 6!

Gorgeous 2B/1BA home available for lease in North Park featuring 975 SF of living space over one level. Converted sunroom w/ carpet at back of the house can be used as den, rec room, or office! Fantastic location walking distance from Balboa Park, St Augustine High School & canyon trails. Terraced backyard boasts workshop & lemon tree! Central A/C & heat. Fireplace in spacious living room w/ large windows allowing ample natural light. Washer/dryer provided in detached garage as-is. Large bathroom & two carpeted bedrooms.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2200
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in garage
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=3FjQ7xK_Hok
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: North Park/Burlingame
- FLOORING: Carpet & tile
- PARKING: Detached garage plus driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1952

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is: door screen leading to the backyard, water filter at the kitchen sink, soap dispenser, outdoor lighting/string lights, and patio furniture
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4319353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 33rd St have any available units?
2412 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 33rd St have?
Some of 2412 33rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2412 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 33rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 33rd St is pet friendly.
Does 2412 33rd St offer parking?
Yes, 2412 33rd St offers parking.
Does 2412 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 33rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 33rd St have a pool?
No, 2412 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 2412 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 2412 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University