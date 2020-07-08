2382 Haller St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Views and great location. Expansive patio decks for great indoor/outdoor living. Thoughtfully designed living space with lots of privacy and livability. Generous rooms and open-concept kitchen offer tons of light. Newer upgraded kitchen features SS appliances and granite counters. All appliances included in addition to washer dryer and garage door opener. 2 car oversized garage has nice finish and access to home. Master BR downstairs. Close and convenient to restaurants, shopping, bars and downtown!