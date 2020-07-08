All apartments in San Diego
2382 Haller St

2382 Haller Street · No Longer Available
Location

2382 Haller Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Views and great location. Expansive patio decks for great indoor/outdoor living. Thoughtfully designed living space with lots of privacy and livability. Generous rooms and open-concept kitchen offer tons of light. Newer upgraded kitchen features SS appliances and granite counters. All appliances included in addition to washer dryer and garage door opener. 2 car oversized garage has nice finish and access to home. Master BR downstairs. Close and convenient to restaurants, shopping, bars and downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2382 Haller St have any available units?
2382 Haller St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2382 Haller St have?
Some of 2382 Haller St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2382 Haller St currently offering any rent specials?
2382 Haller St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2382 Haller St pet-friendly?
No, 2382 Haller St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2382 Haller St offer parking?
Yes, 2382 Haller St offers parking.
Does 2382 Haller St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2382 Haller St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2382 Haller St have a pool?
No, 2382 Haller St does not have a pool.
Does 2382 Haller St have accessible units?
No, 2382 Haller St does not have accessible units.
Does 2382 Haller St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2382 Haller St has units with dishwashers.

