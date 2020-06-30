All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

2371 Caminito Agrado

2371 Caminito Agrado · No Longer Available
Location

2371 Caminito Agrado, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2371 Caminito Agrado Available 02/11/20 Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Point Loma, DOUBLE ATTACHED GARAGE! - Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Point Loma with double attached garage

This condo home features central air and heat, two car garage, granite throughout, custom hardwood floors, and a spacious two-story layout. The home features both a lower patio and a balcony and washer/dryer included.

The community complex has two swimming pools, hot tub, basketball court, a large club room and gym.

Centrally located to all Point Loma has to offer with easy access to Ocean Beach, the 8 and the 5 freeways, as well as shopping, dining, Robb Field, bicycle path, and much more!No pets.

NO Pets. Please note floor plan photos may may vary

All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At lease two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.

NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5423356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2371 Caminito Agrado have any available units?
2371 Caminito Agrado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2371 Caminito Agrado have?
Some of 2371 Caminito Agrado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2371 Caminito Agrado currently offering any rent specials?
2371 Caminito Agrado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2371 Caminito Agrado pet-friendly?
No, 2371 Caminito Agrado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2371 Caminito Agrado offer parking?
Yes, 2371 Caminito Agrado offers parking.
Does 2371 Caminito Agrado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2371 Caminito Agrado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2371 Caminito Agrado have a pool?
Yes, 2371 Caminito Agrado has a pool.
Does 2371 Caminito Agrado have accessible units?
No, 2371 Caminito Agrado does not have accessible units.
Does 2371 Caminito Agrado have units with dishwashers?
No, 2371 Caminito Agrado does not have units with dishwashers.

