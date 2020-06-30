Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

2371 Caminito Agrado Available 02/11/20 Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Point Loma, DOUBLE ATTACHED GARAGE! - Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Point Loma with double attached garage



This condo home features central air and heat, two car garage, granite throughout, custom hardwood floors, and a spacious two-story layout. The home features both a lower patio and a balcony and washer/dryer included.



The community complex has two swimming pools, hot tub, basketball court, a large club room and gym.



Centrally located to all Point Loma has to offer with easy access to Ocean Beach, the 8 and the 5 freeways, as well as shopping, dining, Robb Field, bicycle path, and much more!No pets.



NO Pets. Please note floor plan photos may may vary



All occupants over 18 must be financially responsible lease holders with combined verifiable income of 3 X Rent. Credit history must reflect no current collection accounts and no delinquencies in the revolving accounts in the last 12 months. At lease two excellent rental references must be provided. No co-signors or guarantors.



NOTE: This property may be only be leased as a primary residence. Applicants with a second residence will not be considered.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5423356)