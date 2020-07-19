2368 Torrey Pines Road 61

Amenities
La Jolla Shores Rental - Property Id: 88391
La Jolla Shores. Spacious sun filled home located in quiet corner location of complex. Lush landscaping. Extra large outside patio perfect for sunning and relaxing. All utilities included in rental price. Quick walk from rear of complex to beautiful la Jolla Shores beach, swimming, surfing,shopping and dining. Updated kitchen ,lots of closet space, and large enclosed lanai.One car enclosed shared garage.To see please text or call agent 858-361-2556 to view
