Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2368 Torrey Pines Road 61

2368 Torrey Pines Road · No Longer Available
San Diego
La Jolla
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

2368 Torrey Pines Road, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
La Jolla Shores Rental - Property Id: 88391

La Jolla Shores. Spacious sun filled home located in quiet corner location of complex. Lush landscaping. Extra large outside patio perfect for sunning and relaxing. All utilities included in rental price. Quick walk from rear of complex to beautiful la Jolla Shores beach, swimming, surfing,shopping and dining. Updated kitchen ,lots of closet space, and large enclosed lanai.One car enclosed shared garage.To see please text or call agent 858-361-2556 to view
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88391
Property Id 88391

(RLNE4540220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 have any available units?
2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 have?
Some of 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 currently offering any rent specials?
2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 is pet friendly.
Does 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 offer parking?
Yes, 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 offers parking.
Does 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 have a pool?
No, 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 does not have a pool.
Does 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 have accessible units?
No, 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 does not have accessible units.
Does 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2368 Torrey Pines Road 61 has units with dishwashers.
