Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

2368 Manzana Way

2368 Manzana Way · No Longer Available
Location

2368 Manzana Way, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
**Description**
Nice spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse with bonus room and large 2 car garage. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Beautiful tile and hardwood flooring throughout the home. Bonus room downstairs is perfect for an office, playroom, storage or other type of room. Large living room features high vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and double sink vanity in the master bath. Nice view from the backyard. Washer/Dryer hookups in the garage. New air conditioning unit. Highly desirable private community area with beautiful park, playground, several pools, clubhouse and basketball courts. $2850 security deposit. 1 small pets allowed with an extra $500 deposit. Available on 4/7/19.

**Qualifications**
$5700.00 minimum monthly income after taxes/deductions (combined take-home pay of all applicants). 650+ minimum credit score. No bankruptcies or evictions. 3-years positive rental history. 1 year lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2368 Manzana Way have any available units?
2368 Manzana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2368 Manzana Way have?
Some of 2368 Manzana Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2368 Manzana Way currently offering any rent specials?
2368 Manzana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2368 Manzana Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2368 Manzana Way is pet friendly.
Does 2368 Manzana Way offer parking?
Yes, 2368 Manzana Way offers parking.
Does 2368 Manzana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2368 Manzana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2368 Manzana Way have a pool?
Yes, 2368 Manzana Way has a pool.
Does 2368 Manzana Way have accessible units?
No, 2368 Manzana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2368 Manzana Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2368 Manzana Way has units with dishwashers.
