2368 Manzana Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage

**Description**

Nice spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse with bonus room and large 2 car garage. Kitchen includes refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Beautiful tile and hardwood flooring throughout the home. Bonus room downstairs is perfect for an office, playroom, storage or other type of room. Large living room features high vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and double sink vanity in the master bath. Nice view from the backyard. Washer/Dryer hookups in the garage. New air conditioning unit. Highly desirable private community area with beautiful park, playground, several pools, clubhouse and basketball courts. $2850 security deposit. 1 small pets allowed with an extra $500 deposit. Available on 4/7/19.



**Qualifications**

$5700.00 minimum monthly income after taxes/deductions (combined take-home pay of all applicants). 650+ minimum credit score. No bankruptcies or evictions. 3-years positive rental history. 1 year lease required.