2359 Grove Av 61

Amenities
Unit 61 Available 12/16/19 Come And Rent With Us at Grove Terrace - Property Id: 177615
Beautiful Community is now renting!!
2357 Grove Ave Unit #88 San Diego, CA, 92154
Description
Are you looking to join a peaceful gated community?
Grove Terrace Apartments include access to a wide range of amenities; including a pool, and Barbeque Grills!
The community is conveniently located in the South Bay Area, only minutes away from the Freeway 5,805 Interstate Highway, close to Schools, local restaurants/entertainment, Shopping Mall and the International Border!
With a new management team we strive to provide quality customer service and help you find a home that you love!
AVAILABLE (1 Bedroom + 1 bath)
Spacious kitchen
Spacious bedrooms
All appliances included
Assigned parking space
Heater
Water, trash, & sewer - Included in rent
Water Filter
Ceiling Fans
Month - to - Month Leasing
FREE Onsite tutoring
Pool With Lounge Area
Gated Community
24 hrs Onsite Laundry Facilities
BBQ Grills & Picnic Area
24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Resident Portal
Responsive Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177615
Property Id 177615
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5378578)