All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2359 Grove Av 61.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2359 Grove Av 61
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

2359 Grove Av 61

2359 Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Nestor
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2359 Grove Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Unit 61 Available 12/16/19 Come And Rent With Us at Grove Terrace - Property Id: 177615

Beautiful Community is now renting!!
2357 Grove Ave Unit #88 San Diego, CA, 92154

Description
Are you looking to join a peaceful gated community?

Grove Terrace Apartments include access to a wide range of amenities; including a pool, and Barbeque Grills!

The community is conveniently located in the South Bay Area, only minutes away from the Freeway 5,805 Interstate Highway, close to Schools, local restaurants/entertainment, Shopping Mall and the International Border!

With a new management team we strive to provide quality customer service and help you find a home that you love!

AVAILABLE (1 Bedroom + 1 bath)

Spacious kitchen
Spacious bedrooms
All appliances included
Assigned parking space
Heater
Water, trash, & sewer - Included in rent
Water Filter
Ceiling Fans
Month - to - Month Leasing

FREE Onsite tutoring
Pool With Lounge Area
Gated Community
24 hrs Onsite Laundry Facilities
BBQ Grills & Picnic Area
24-hour Emergency Maintenance
Resident Portal
Responsive Management
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/177615
Property Id 177615

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5378578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2359 Grove Av 61 have any available units?
2359 Grove Av 61 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2359 Grove Av 61 have?
Some of 2359 Grove Av 61's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2359 Grove Av 61 currently offering any rent specials?
2359 Grove Av 61 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2359 Grove Av 61 pet-friendly?
No, 2359 Grove Av 61 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2359 Grove Av 61 offer parking?
Yes, 2359 Grove Av 61 offers parking.
Does 2359 Grove Av 61 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2359 Grove Av 61 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2359 Grove Av 61 have a pool?
Yes, 2359 Grove Av 61 has a pool.
Does 2359 Grove Av 61 have accessible units?
No, 2359 Grove Av 61 does not have accessible units.
Does 2359 Grove Av 61 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2359 Grove Av 61 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Elan Beachlofts
852 Chalcedony Street
San Diego, CA 92109

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University