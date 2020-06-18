All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
2328 Rue de Anne
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2328 Rue de Anne

2328 Rue De Anne · (619) 797-6733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2328 Rue De Anne, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2328 Rue de Anne · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Modern La Jolla Home with 180 Degree View of Pacific Ocean - This La Jolla Residence, built in 2001, has all the bells and whistles of a modern home, while keeping comfort in mind for your family lifestyle. The entire home has been painted and the wood floors have been refinished, while all carpets have been replaced.

A large, well lit trellis welcomes you home as you enter into a large, open living room, dining room and kitchen, with two gas fireplaces. A large, 6 burner range and commercial refrigerator are ideal for simple dinners or larger family gatherings. You'll also be able to enjoy the wet bar off the kitchen with your own temperature controlled, 24 bottle wine storage. There are custom granite countertops in kitchen, bath and bar, and premium cabinets throughout.

On the North end of the home, you'll find the master bedroom and bathroom suite. The bedroom has a cozy, gas fireplace and expansive sliding door to the patio with views the La Jolla Shores and the north coastline. The bathroom features two sinks, a completely renovated marble shower, counters, floor and separate jacuzzi tub. You'll also have a large, walk-in closet with built-in shelving and closets.

The laundry room includes a washer and dryer for your convenience. Both additional bedrooms have their own bathrooms, and one suite is separately accessible by private entrance.

The large office includes a build in desk and shelves with complete A/V equipment included, as well as padded walls for increased privacy and silence.

From the backyard patio, you can enjoy the gas barbecue, fire pit, and two glass tower heaters while gazing towards La Jolla Shores, Scripps Pier, and Black's Beach. There isn't a better place to enjoy the sunset in La Jolla!

This home comes with a full 2-car garage, bi-monthly landscaping included, and ADP security system. Renter to pay all water, sewer, trash, SDGE. Renters insurance required. Fill out an application now at UrbanCoastProperties.com, or call us at (619) 500-3827 to schedule an appointment to visit this lovely home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3200671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Rue de Anne have any available units?
2328 Rue de Anne has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 Rue de Anne have?
Some of 2328 Rue de Anne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Rue de Anne currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Rue de Anne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Rue de Anne pet-friendly?
No, 2328 Rue de Anne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2328 Rue de Anne offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Rue de Anne does offer parking.
Does 2328 Rue de Anne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2328 Rue de Anne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Rue de Anne have a pool?
No, 2328 Rue de Anne does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Rue de Anne have accessible units?
No, 2328 Rue de Anne does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Rue de Anne have units with dishwashers?
No, 2328 Rue de Anne does not have units with dishwashers.
