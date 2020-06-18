2328 Rue de Anne

Amenities

Modern La Jolla Home with 180 Degree View of Pacific Ocean - This La Jolla Residence, built in 2001, has all the bells and whistles of a modern home, while keeping comfort in mind for your family lifestyle. The entire home has been painted and the wood floors have been refinished, while all carpets have been replaced.



A large, well lit trellis welcomes you home as you enter into a large, open living room, dining room and kitchen, with two gas fireplaces. A large, 6 burner range and commercial refrigerator are ideal for simple dinners or larger family gatherings. You'll also be able to enjoy the wet bar off the kitchen with your own temperature controlled, 24 bottle wine storage. There are custom granite countertops in kitchen, bath and bar, and premium cabinets throughout.



On the North end of the home, you'll find the master bedroom and bathroom suite. The bedroom has a cozy, gas fireplace and expansive sliding door to the patio with views the La Jolla Shores and the north coastline. The bathroom features two sinks, a completely renovated marble shower, counters, floor and separate jacuzzi tub. You'll also have a large, walk-in closet with built-in shelving and closets.



The laundry room includes a washer and dryer for your convenience. Both additional bedrooms have their own bathrooms, and one suite is separately accessible by private entrance.



The large office includes a build in desk and shelves with complete A/V equipment included, as well as padded walls for increased privacy and silence.



From the backyard patio, you can enjoy the gas barbecue, fire pit, and two glass tower heaters while gazing towards La Jolla Shores, Scripps Pier, and Black's Beach. There isn't a better place to enjoy the sunset in La Jolla!



This home comes with a full 2-car garage, bi-monthly landscaping included, and ADP security system. Renter to pay all water, sewer, trash, SDGE. Renters insurance required. Fill out an application now at UrbanCoastProperties.com, or call us at (619) 500-3827 to schedule an appointment to visit this lovely home.



No Pets Allowed



