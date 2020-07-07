All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:56 PM

2305 Meade Avenue

2305 Meade Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Meade Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
University Heights

Amenities

air conditioning
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
lobby
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0b9c16105a ---- Private office space available in a great location. The building has a welcoming mid-century modern lobby, 2 shared restrooms and kitchen area. The location offers ample street parking and is located close to restaurants and freeway access. The room is 8\' x 9\' with a private entry located in the back of the building. AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify employment history. $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $100 non-refundable tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status. If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing! *****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY***** AMG Props www.amgprops.com AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com 619-304-9503

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Meade Avenue have any available units?
2305 Meade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2305 Meade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Meade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Meade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Meade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2305 Meade Avenue offer parking?
No, 2305 Meade Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Meade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Meade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Meade Avenue have a pool?
No, 2305 Meade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Meade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2305 Meade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Meade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Meade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Meade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2305 Meade Avenue has units with air conditioning.

