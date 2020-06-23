All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2280 Pentuckett Ave.

2280 Pentuckett Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2280 Pentuckett Ave, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2280 Pentuckett Ave. Available 03/01/19 Private Darling Cottage in South Park - This very private darling cottage in South Park is a perfect rental for a single person or a couple. It has private, safe, direct access from the alley off Juniper Street. The cottage has a large carport which is closed to the alley and secure, it opens to the cottage with a sweet little courtyard adjacent.
Good size galley kitchen, the dining room is spacious with one paneled wall, and the living room is very unique with a decorative fireplace and porthole windows on either side. All the rooms have lots of light. The bedrooms connect with the bathroom accessible only through the second bedroom (ideally used as a study or office). The master bedroom has nice windows and a ceiling fan, and both rooms have good size closets. The master also has several built ins (drawers and a sitting area). The dining room has ceramic tile and it is carpeted throughout the other rooms.
The neighborhood is amazing, South Park has terrific restaurants, cafes, boutiques and more. There is convenient access to downtown (just five minutes), North Park, Hillcrest, Balboa Park, the Zoo, Morley Field are all very close and easy access to the 805 to the rest of San Diego.
We are seeking a financially stable long term tenant.
The tenant pays water, gas and electricity.
Washer and dryer in the home.
One small, quiet pet on approval.
AVAILABLE 03/01/2019
Rent: $1925
Security Deposit: $1925
Application Fee $40
1 Year Lease

DRE Broker license 01299197

(RLNE3815182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 Pentuckett Ave. have any available units?
2280 Pentuckett Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2280 Pentuckett Ave. have?
Some of 2280 Pentuckett Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 Pentuckett Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2280 Pentuckett Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 Pentuckett Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2280 Pentuckett Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2280 Pentuckett Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2280 Pentuckett Ave. offers parking.
Does 2280 Pentuckett Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2280 Pentuckett Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 Pentuckett Ave. have a pool?
No, 2280 Pentuckett Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2280 Pentuckett Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2280 Pentuckett Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 Pentuckett Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2280 Pentuckett Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
