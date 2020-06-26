2274 Kearney Avenue

Amenities

Bright upstairs 1 bedroom Ready To Move In



-Tile floors throughout

-Onsite laundry room

-Gated small complex

-Gas Stove



PICTURES are from available unit



SORRY NO DOGS, NO S-8



E-MAIL Alma to schedule a showing alma@melprop.com



Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $40 screening fee

Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

