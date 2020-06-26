All apartments in San Diego
2274 Kearney Avenue

2274 Kearney Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2274 Kearney Ave, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright upstairs 1 bedroom Ready To Move In

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/894161?source=marketing

-Tile floors throughout
-Onsite laundry room
-Gated small complex
-Gas Stove

PICTURES are from available unit

SORRY NO DOGS, NO S-8

E-MAIL Alma to schedule a showing alma@melprop.com

Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $40 screening fee
Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

Professionally Managed by Melroy Property Management

www.melroyproperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5111

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2274 Kearney Avenue have any available units?
2274 Kearney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2274 Kearney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2274 Kearney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2274 Kearney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2274 Kearney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2274 Kearney Avenue offer parking?
No, 2274 Kearney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2274 Kearney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2274 Kearney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2274 Kearney Avenue have a pool?
No, 2274 Kearney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2274 Kearney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2274 Kearney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2274 Kearney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2274 Kearney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2274 Kearney Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2274 Kearney Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
