Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Remodeled 3-bedroom 2-bath condo with a tandem private garage. Probably one of the best located units on the third story with no one above. Freshly painted with new Stainless-Steel appliances, electrical light switches/outlets, light fixtures, carpeting in bedrooms, & window coverings. Close to freeway, trolley, downtown & shopping. Deep garage fits two cars tandem with full size washer/dryer, & shelving for storage. Gated with playground.