Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2266 W Dunlop St 1
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:04 AM

2266 W Dunlop St 1

2266 West Dunlop Street · No Longer Available
Location

2266 West Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3bd, 2bth W/Garage Attached! Available Now! - Property Id: 241694

Amazing, FULLY RENOVATED ADA friendly apartment with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, walk in closet and stack-able washer and dryers included!!!

All units include beautiful stainless steel appliances, high vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and marble granite counter tops plus extra large garages that easily fits 2 cars! Call or come by today to view and be blown away!

***THIS APARTMENT HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241694
Property Id 241694

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5630872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2266 W Dunlop St 1 have any available units?
2266 W Dunlop St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2266 W Dunlop St 1 have?
Some of 2266 W Dunlop St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2266 W Dunlop St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2266 W Dunlop St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2266 W Dunlop St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2266 W Dunlop St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2266 W Dunlop St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2266 W Dunlop St 1 offers parking.
Does 2266 W Dunlop St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2266 W Dunlop St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2266 W Dunlop St 1 have a pool?
No, 2266 W Dunlop St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2266 W Dunlop St 1 have accessible units?
No, 2266 W Dunlop St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2266 W Dunlop St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2266 W Dunlop St 1 has units with dishwashers.

