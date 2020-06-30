2266 W Dunlop St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3bd, 2bth W/Garage Attached! Available Now! - Property Id: 241694



Amazing, FULLY RENOVATED ADA friendly apartment with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, walk in closet and stack-able washer and dryers included!!!



All units include beautiful stainless steel appliances, high vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and marble granite counter tops plus extra large garages that easily fits 2 cars! Call or come by today to view and be blown away!



***THIS APARTMENT HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN***

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241694

Property Id 241694



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5630872)