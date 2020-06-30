2266 W Dunlop St 1

Amenities
Large 3bd, 2bth W/Garage Attached! Available Now! - Property Id: 241694
Amazing, FULLY RENOVATED ADA friendly apartment with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, walk in closet and stack-able washer and dryers included!!!
All units include beautiful stainless steel appliances, high vaulted ceilings, hardwood flooring and marble granite counter tops plus extra large garages that easily fits 2 cars! Call or come by today to view and be blown away!
***THIS APARTMENT HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/241694
No Pets Allowed
