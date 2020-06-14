All apartments in San Diego
2255 3rd Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2255 3rd Ave

2255 Third Ave · (858) 290-4600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2255 Third Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2255 3rd Ave · Avail. now

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1831 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Luxury Town House centrally located in Bankers Hill - Available now!

*Unfurnished*

LARGE 2 bedroom with an additional room that could be utilized as an office/playroom/library, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

This property is a lovely, light and bright, 1800SF three-story row home in Bankers Hill with tons of windows but still very private.

The bottom floor has a large two car garage and also houses an additional room that can be utilized as an office or playroom with an ensuite half bath and has direct access to the back yard area.

The middle floor is an open and spacious living room, fireplace, large kitchen, laundry room and half bathroom. There is also a small balcony just off of the dining area. The kitchen is just off the living/dining with modern appliances and holds a lot of storage space.

The third floor hosts a huge master suite with large walk in closet. The master bathroom has large sunken tub, dual sinks and separate glass enclosed shower area. Also located on the third floor is the second bedroom with it's own private ensuite bathroom.

The house has a nice back yard, perfect for entertaining.

From this property it is just a short walk to many great restaurants, shops and bars as well as beautiful Balboa Park.

*Gated community

*Flexible Lease Terms*

*Rent $3795 per month with same deposit

*In-Unit Washer and Dryer

*Pets upon approval

*Gated

*Large two car garage

*Central AC

*Fireplace

*Quiet area, but close to everything.

(RLNE5702669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 3rd Ave have any available units?
2255 3rd Ave has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 3rd Ave have?
Some of 2255 3rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2255 3rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2255 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2255 3rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2255 3rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 2255 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2255 3rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 2255 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2255 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2255 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
