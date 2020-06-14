2255 3rd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Beautiful Luxury Town House centrally located in Bankers Hill - Available now!



*Unfurnished*



LARGE 2 bedroom with an additional room that could be utilized as an office/playroom/library, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms.



This property is a lovely, light and bright, 1800SF three-story row home in Bankers Hill with tons of windows but still very private.



The bottom floor has a large two car garage and also houses an additional room that can be utilized as an office or playroom with an ensuite half bath and has direct access to the back yard area.



The middle floor is an open and spacious living room, fireplace, large kitchen, laundry room and half bathroom. There is also a small balcony just off of the dining area. The kitchen is just off the living/dining with modern appliances and holds a lot of storage space.



The third floor hosts a huge master suite with large walk in closet. The master bathroom has large sunken tub, dual sinks and separate glass enclosed shower area. Also located on the third floor is the second bedroom with it's own private ensuite bathroom.



The house has a nice back yard, perfect for entertaining.



From this property it is just a short walk to many great restaurants, shops and bars as well as beautiful Balboa Park.



*Gated community



*Flexible Lease Terms*



*Rent $3795 per month with same deposit



*In-Unit Washer and Dryer



*Pets upon approval



*Gated



*Large two car garage



*Central AC



*Fireplace



*Quiet area, but close to everything.



