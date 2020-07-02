2250 Morley St

Amenities
All Utilities included in your new, studio apartment! 5 Minutes to Mission Valley, 10 Minutes to Downtown & 15 Minutes to Beaches!!!
Welcome Home!
2250 Morley Street, San Diego, CA 92111
$1,250.00/mo
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Gated Parking: No
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Shared
Floor: 1st
Property Type: Studio
Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online
DESCRIPTION
Astro Vista is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living area
Available for immediate move in
Full size Closet
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Garbage disposal
Full bathroom w/linen closet
Cable-ready
LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Owner pays all utilities. Smoke free & pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit
