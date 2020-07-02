2250 Morley St

Amenities

garbage disposal all utils included parking e-payments range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking e-payments

All Utilities included in your new, studio apartment! 5 Minutes to Mission Valley, 10 Minutes to Downtown & 15 Minutes to Beaches!!!



Welcome Home!

2250 Morley Street, San Diego, CA 92111

$1,250.00/mo



KEY FEATURES



Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Gated Parking: No

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,000

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: Shared

Floor: 1st

Property Type: Studio

Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online



DESCRIPTION

Astro Vista is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!



RENTAL FEATURES



Living area

Available for immediate move in

Full size Closet

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Garbage disposal

Full bathroom w/linen closet

Cable-ready



LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Owner pays all utilities. Smoke free & pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit

ADDITIONAL LINKS