Last updated January 21 2020 at 8:15 AM

2250 Morley St

2250 Morley Street · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Morley Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

garbage disposal
all utils included
parking
e-payments
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
All Utilities included in your new, studio apartment! 5 Minutes to Mission Valley, 10 Minutes to Downtown & 15 Minutes to Beaches!!!

Welcome Home!
2250 Morley Street, San Diego, CA 92111
$1,250.00/mo

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 0
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Gated Parking: No
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Shared
Floor: 1st
Property Type: Studio
Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online

DESCRIPTION
Astro Vista is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!

RENTAL FEATURES

Living area
Available for immediate move in
Full size Closet
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Garbage disposal
Full bathroom w/linen closet
Cable-ready

LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Owner pays all utilities. Smoke free & pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit
ADDITIONAL LINKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Morley St have any available units?
2250 Morley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 Morley St have?
Some of 2250 Morley St's amenities include garbage disposal, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 Morley St currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Morley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Morley St pet-friendly?
No, 2250 Morley St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2250 Morley St offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Morley St offers parking.
Does 2250 Morley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 Morley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Morley St have a pool?
No, 2250 Morley St does not have a pool.
Does 2250 Morley St have accessible units?
No, 2250 Morley St does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Morley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 Morley St does not have units with dishwashers.

