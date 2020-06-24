2244 2nd Avenue 33

Amenities

Unit 33 Available 03/23/19 Bankers Hill Condo TOP FLOOR! - Pets welcome! - Property Id: 15791



LOCATION & VIEWS! For rent a large 1 Bedroom/1 Bath condo in the heart of Bankers Hills. Centrally located, you could walk to Balboa Park, Little Italy, Downtown, or the Harbor all within 10 minutes or less! The condo has amazing views of Downtown's skyline. The condo has a great open floor concept with a balcony, which is great for entertaining. The Casiola condos are located underneath the flight path; however, all windows have double panel windows for noise. It's a safe community and the neighbors are all very friendly. Come check it out, you don't w

- RENT includes water, internet!

- the sdge bill is about $60 a month with the a/c or heather running night and day.

- Amenities of the condo include: Pool, small Gym, one under ground parking spot, shared washer and dyer.

- Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Pets an additional $50 a month

- Walk Score 92(Walker's Paradise)

