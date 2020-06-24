All apartments in San Diego
2244 2nd Avenue 33
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2244 2nd Avenue 33

2244 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2244 2nd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unit 33 Available 03/23/19 Bankers Hill Condo TOP FLOOR! - Pets welcome! - Property Id: 15791

LOCATION & VIEWS! For rent a large 1 Bedroom/1 Bath condo in the heart of Bankers Hills. Centrally located, you could walk to Balboa Park, Little Italy, Downtown, or the Harbor all within 10 minutes or less! The condo has amazing views of Downtown's skyline. The condo has a great open floor concept with a balcony, which is great for entertaining. The Casiola condos are located underneath the flight path; however, all windows have double panel windows for noise. It's a safe community and the neighbors are all very friendly. Come check it out, you don't w
- RENT includes water, internet!
- the sdge bill is about $60 a month with the a/c or heather running night and day.
- Amenities of the condo include: Pool, small Gym, one under ground parking spot, shared washer and dyer.
- Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Pets an additional $50 a month
- Walk Score 92(Walker's Paradise)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/15791
Property Id 15791

(RLNE4715733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 2nd Avenue 33 have any available units?
2244 2nd Avenue 33 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2244 2nd Avenue 33 have?
Some of 2244 2nd Avenue 33's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 2nd Avenue 33 currently offering any rent specials?
2244 2nd Avenue 33 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 2nd Avenue 33 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2244 2nd Avenue 33 is pet friendly.
Does 2244 2nd Avenue 33 offer parking?
Yes, 2244 2nd Avenue 33 offers parking.
Does 2244 2nd Avenue 33 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2244 2nd Avenue 33 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 2nd Avenue 33 have a pool?
Yes, 2244 2nd Avenue 33 has a pool.
Does 2244 2nd Avenue 33 have accessible units?
No, 2244 2nd Avenue 33 does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 2nd Avenue 33 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2244 2nd Avenue 33 has units with dishwashers.
