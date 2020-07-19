Rent Calculator
2233 La Amatista Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 17
2233 La Amatista Road
2233 La Amatista Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2233 La Amatista Road, San Diego, CA 92014
Del Mar Heights
2233 La Amatista Rd, Del Mar, CA is a single family home that contains 1,659 sq ft and was built in 1971. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2233 La Amatista Road have any available units?
2233 La Amatista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 2233 La Amatista Road currently offering any rent specials?
2233 La Amatista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 La Amatista Road pet-friendly?
No, 2233 La Amatista Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2233 La Amatista Road offer parking?
No, 2233 La Amatista Road does not offer parking.
Does 2233 La Amatista Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 La Amatista Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 La Amatista Road have a pool?
No, 2233 La Amatista Road does not have a pool.
Does 2233 La Amatista Road have accessible units?
No, 2233 La Amatista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 La Amatista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 La Amatista Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 La Amatista Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 La Amatista Road does not have units with air conditioning.
