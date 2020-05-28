2232 Westland Ave.

Amenities

Beautiful Home in South Park - 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence in quiet neighborhood surrounding Juniper Canyon. Stylish hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, wood paneling, modern kitchen, and decorative fireplace. Very large master bedroom with en-suite bath and spacious second bedroom. Small third bedroom well-suited for guest room or office. Cozy sun room with sweeping canyon views. Large tri-level backyard with gazebo is perfect for relaxing on Sunday afternoons. Central air and heat for your comfort. Driveway parking with laundry and extra storage in detached garage. This is a one-of-a-kind home in a fantastic neighborhood! Close to shopping and dining along Fern Street with easy access to North Park and major freeways. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Schedule a viewing before this one's gone! California DRE #02062905



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5171587)