Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

2232 Westland Ave.

2232 Westland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2232 Westland Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in South Park - 3 bedroom, 2 bath residence in quiet neighborhood surrounding Juniper Canyon. Stylish hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, wood paneling, modern kitchen, and decorative fireplace. Very large master bedroom with en-suite bath and spacious second bedroom. Small third bedroom well-suited for guest room or office. Cozy sun room with sweeping canyon views. Large tri-level backyard with gazebo is perfect for relaxing on Sunday afternoons. Central air and heat for your comfort. Driveway parking with laundry and extra storage in detached garage. This is a one-of-a-kind home in a fantastic neighborhood! Close to shopping and dining along Fern Street with easy access to North Park and major freeways. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Schedule a viewing before this one's gone! California DRE #02062905

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5171587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 Westland Ave. have any available units?
2232 Westland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 Westland Ave. have?
Some of 2232 Westland Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 Westland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Westland Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Westland Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2232 Westland Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2232 Westland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2232 Westland Ave. offers parking.
Does 2232 Westland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2232 Westland Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Westland Ave. have a pool?
No, 2232 Westland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2232 Westland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2232 Westland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Westland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2232 Westland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

