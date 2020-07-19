2226 Etiwanda Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Act fast cause this won't last! This is a one of a kind beautiful home in Ocean Beach. This has a luxurious and spacious patio with a fire pit that brings neighborhood in as well as an entertainers delight!! New hardwood floors, fresh paint and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms; Central heat and A/C. Plenty of storage in the basement. State of the art gourmet kitchen featuring quartz counters and stainless steel appliances.



useful information LL Bed 2 Dimension: 11x11 Bed 3 Dimension: 11x11 Dining Room Dimen: 10x7 Family Room Dim: 0x0 Kitchen Dim: 10x12 Living Room Dim: 13x15 Master Bedroom Dim: 17x17