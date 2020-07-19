All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
2226 Etiwanda Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2226 Etiwanda Street

2226 Etiwanda Street · No Longer Available
Location

2226 Etiwanda Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fire pit
Act fast cause this won't last! This is a one of a kind beautiful home in Ocean Beach. This has a luxurious and spacious patio with a fire pit that brings neighborhood in as well as an entertainers delight!! New hardwood floors, fresh paint and remodeled kitchen and bathrooms; Central heat and A/C. Plenty of storage in the basement. State of the art gourmet kitchen featuring quartz counters and stainless steel appliances.

useful information LL Bed 2 Dimension: 11x11 Bed 3 Dimension: 11x11 Dining Room Dimen: 10x7 Family Room Dim: 0x0 Kitchen Dim: 10x12 Living Room Dim: 13x15 Master Bedroom Dim: 17x17

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 Etiwanda Street have any available units?
2226 Etiwanda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2226 Etiwanda Street have?
Some of 2226 Etiwanda Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2226 Etiwanda Street currently offering any rent specials?
2226 Etiwanda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 Etiwanda Street pet-friendly?
No, 2226 Etiwanda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2226 Etiwanda Street offer parking?
No, 2226 Etiwanda Street does not offer parking.
Does 2226 Etiwanda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 Etiwanda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 Etiwanda Street have a pool?
No, 2226 Etiwanda Street does not have a pool.
Does 2226 Etiwanda Street have accessible units?
No, 2226 Etiwanda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 Etiwanda Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 Etiwanda Street does not have units with dishwashers.
