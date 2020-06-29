All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2218 River Run Dr Unit 106
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:26 AM

2218 River Run Dr Unit 106

2218 River Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mission Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2218 River Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
$1,950 - 2 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Mission Valley located at Creekwood on River Run - This Upper Floor 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and laminate flooring. Updated fireplace in the living room leads out to a Private Balcony. Central A/C, in-unit Washer and Dryer. There are 2 assigned parking spaces. Trash, Water and Sewer is included.

Complex has pool, jacuzzi and clubhouse / fitness center.

Located within minutes of shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy Freeway Access.

$1,950/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2218-river-run-dr

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE5618275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 have any available units?
2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 have?
Some of 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 is pet friendly.
Does 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 offer parking?
Yes, 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 offers parking.
Does 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 have a pool?
Yes, 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 has a pool.
Does 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 River Run Dr Unit 106 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University