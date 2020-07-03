All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:51 PM

2080 Hornblend St. #3

2080 Hornblend Street · No Longer Available
Location

2080 Hornblend Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Pacific Beach, Gorgeous 2 BR Condo! A short bike ride to beach or bay! - Pacific Beach! Avail First Week of November, $2695 a month, 1 year lease. Bring your beach gear and enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bath gorgeous condo! A short bike ride to beach or bay! Approx. 1139 Square Feet. If you like to entertain, you will love putting on your chef hat and start creating in this wonderful upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in unit with no warranty. Two master suites with mirrored closets and ceiling fans. There is a tandem 2 car gated parking garage with an extra 8x8 detached storage closet, perfect for bicycles and beach toys. Cozy up to the fireplace or relax on the balcony with a secluded gated entryway leading to the courtyard, shaded by trees. Pick your own fruit, grapefruit, fig or limes! Tenant pays all utilities except water, trash and sewer. Schedule through our website at www.drwgroup.biz - click on Rentals / Available Rentals or call (619) 421-9090. Thank You!

(RLNE2823347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 Hornblend St. #3 have any available units?
2080 Hornblend St. #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2080 Hornblend St. #3 have?
Some of 2080 Hornblend St. #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 Hornblend St. #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2080 Hornblend St. #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 Hornblend St. #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2080 Hornblend St. #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2080 Hornblend St. #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2080 Hornblend St. #3 offers parking.
Does 2080 Hornblend St. #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2080 Hornblend St. #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 Hornblend St. #3 have a pool?
No, 2080 Hornblend St. #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2080 Hornblend St. #3 have accessible units?
No, 2080 Hornblend St. #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 Hornblend St. #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2080 Hornblend St. #3 does not have units with dishwashers.

