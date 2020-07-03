2080 Hornblend St. #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Pacific Beach, Gorgeous 2 BR Condo! A short bike ride to beach or bay! - Pacific Beach! Avail First Week of November, $2695 a month, 1 year lease. Bring your beach gear and enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bath gorgeous condo! A short bike ride to beach or bay! Approx. 1139 Square Feet. If you like to entertain, you will love putting on your chef hat and start creating in this wonderful upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer in unit with no warranty. Two master suites with mirrored closets and ceiling fans. There is a tandem 2 car gated parking garage with an extra 8x8 detached storage closet, perfect for bicycles and beach toys. Cozy up to the fireplace or relax on the balcony with a secluded gated entryway leading to the courtyard, shaded by trees. Pick your own fruit, grapefruit, fig or limes! Tenant pays all utilities except water, trash and sewer. Schedule through our website at www.drwgroup.biz - click on Rentals / Available Rentals or call (619) 421-9090. Thank You!



(RLNE2823347)