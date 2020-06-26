All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

2076 Thomas Ave.

2076 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2076 Thomas Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Pacific Beach! - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath high-end recently remodeled home in a quiet neighborhood in Pacific Beach. This house is walking distance to Mission Bay, Crown Point Park and is centrally located to all downtown Pacific Beach shopping, dining and nightlife. There is trendy, modern eco-friendly landscaping. This home was designed with an open floor plan, and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances including microwave and stove and a white refrigerator. Modern recessed lighting is installed throughout. Bathrooms feature vanities with quartz counter tops and large showers with custom tiling and frameless glass doors. A storage cabinet is located in the hallway. All bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. There is new hardwood laminate flooring throughout. The property has double-paned vinyl windows, and central heating. A full-sized washer and dryer is included in the unit. There is an enclosed private backyard for entertaining with a large storage shed. 2 private off-street parking spaces are included. No pets are allowed at property.
DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4141548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2076 Thomas Ave. have any available units?
2076 Thomas Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2076 Thomas Ave. have?
Some of 2076 Thomas Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2076 Thomas Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2076 Thomas Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2076 Thomas Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2076 Thomas Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2076 Thomas Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2076 Thomas Ave. offers parking.
Does 2076 Thomas Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2076 Thomas Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2076 Thomas Ave. have a pool?
No, 2076 Thomas Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2076 Thomas Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2076 Thomas Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2076 Thomas Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2076 Thomas Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
