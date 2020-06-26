2076 Thomas Ave.

Amenities

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Pacific Beach! - Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath high-end recently remodeled home in a quiet neighborhood in Pacific Beach. This house is walking distance to Mission Bay, Crown Point Park and is centrally located to all downtown Pacific Beach shopping, dining and nightlife. There is trendy, modern eco-friendly landscaping. This home was designed with an open floor plan, and a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances including microwave and stove and a white refrigerator. Modern recessed lighting is installed throughout. Bathrooms feature vanities with quartz counter tops and large showers with custom tiling and frameless glass doors. A storage cabinet is located in the hallway. All bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. There is new hardwood laminate flooring throughout. The property has double-paned vinyl windows, and central heating. A full-sized washer and dryer is included in the unit. There is an enclosed private backyard for entertaining with a large storage shed. 2 private off-street parking spaces are included. No pets are allowed at property.

No Pets Allowed



