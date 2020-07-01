2056 Thomas Avenue

Amenities

To view call Lou at 858-483-5111

or

TEXT 2056+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)



2bd duplex with large living room, Newer vinyl wood plank floors throughout and newer carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, and newer windows. Full kitchen just renovated with Microwave, newer gas stove and quartz counter tops. This unit has a private back yard patio area. Enjoy the beautiful San Diego weather in this lush and quiet complex. Near bay and beach!



Sorry, no pets and no smoking. One year lease required (NO short term). Street parking. No laundry on site.



Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking, NO pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.