2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

LOOK NO FURTHER! A LOVELY 1ST FLOOR CONDO W/ 2BR & 2 BA CLOSE TO ALL UNDERGOUND PARKING! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!



This Lovely Condo is along with bay windows. Condo has dual master suite set up. All appliances included, hardwood floors, central heat & air, washer & dryer in unit and large closets. It is nearby Schools, Coffee Shops and Restaurant. Close to Mission Valley shopping, easy freeway access. Community features, pool, spa, wifi lounge, clubhouse & fitness center.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Central A/C

- Living Room

- Master bedroom on ground floor

- Dining room

- Breakfast Nook

- Walk-in Closet

- Central Heat

- Hardwood Floors

- Patio

- Balcony

- Fireplace

- Family Room

- Carport

- Washer

- Dryer

- Walking Distance to Shops

- Walk Mass transit

- Walk to Restaurants

- Wheelchair Accessible

- Ground Floor Unit



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is

- Fitness Room

- Swimming Pool

- Spa

- Elevator

- Club House

- Business Center

- Secured Entry

- Security Guard



OTHER APPLICABLE ITEMS:



Year Built: 1990

Parking: 2 Garage, Guest Has Parking Spots



Click/paste on this link to schedule a viewing of the property: https://showmojo.com/1ec51fa0a9/listings/mapsearch



If a person is going to be viewing the house and we are present, then they do not need to give credit card information or id.



ID and credit card are for VACANT AND CODEBOX properties only.



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay SDGE, Cable Internet

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- Tenant must carry renters insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE4732742)