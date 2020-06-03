All apartments in San Diego
2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104

2050 Camino De La Reina · No Longer Available
Location

2050 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
LOOK NO FURTHER! A LOVELY 1ST FLOOR CONDO W/ 2BR & 2 BA CLOSE TO ALL UNDERGOUND PARKING! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

This Lovely Condo is along with bay windows. Condo has dual master suite set up. All appliances included, hardwood floors, central heat & air, washer & dryer in unit and large closets. It is nearby Schools, Coffee Shops and Restaurant. Close to Mission Valley shopping, easy freeway access. Community features, pool, spa, wifi lounge, clubhouse & fitness center.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Central A/C
- Living Room
- Master bedroom on ground floor
- Dining room
- Breakfast Nook
- Walk-in Closet
- Central Heat
- Hardwood Floors
- Patio
- Balcony
- Fireplace
- Family Room
- Carport
- Washer
- Dryer
- Walking Distance to Shops
- Walk Mass transit
- Walk to Restaurants
- Wheelchair Accessible
- Ground Floor Unit

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is
- Fitness Room
- Swimming Pool
- Spa
- Elevator
- Club House
- Business Center
- Secured Entry
- Security Guard

OTHER APPLICABLE ITEMS:

Year Built: 1990
Parking: 2 Garage, Guest Has Parking Spots

Click/paste on this link to schedule a viewing of the property: https://showmojo.com/1ec51fa0a9/listings/mapsearch

If a person is going to be viewing the house and we are present, then they do not need to give credit card information or id.

ID and credit card are for VACANT AND CODEBOX properties only.

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay SDGE, Cable Internet
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renters insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4732742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 have any available units?
2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 have?
Some of 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 is pet friendly.
Does 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 offer parking?
Yes, 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 offers parking.
Does 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 have a pool?
Yes, 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 has a pool.
Does 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 have accessible units?
Yes, 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 has accessible units.
Does 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 Camino De La Reina Unit 104 has units with dishwashers.
