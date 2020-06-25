2037 Burton Street Unit 46

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful Fashion View 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. - Beautiful 2BD/2BA Condo located in Linda Vista's desirable Fashion View gated community. This bright top floor condo offers a fabulous open floor plan, with the bedrooms separated by the living room for added privacy. Master bedroom with en-suite, ac unit and custom closet. Updated with modern features, this home boasts upgraded carpet, wood floors, washer, dryer and private balcony. Two assigned parking spots. Community features a resort style pool. Close to freeways, Fashion Valley mall, transportation and shopping centers.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4925194)