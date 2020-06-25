All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

2037 Burton Street Unit 46

2037 Burton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2037 Burton Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Fashion View 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. - Beautiful 2BD/2BA Condo located in Linda Vista's desirable Fashion View gated community. This bright top floor condo offers a fabulous open floor plan, with the bedrooms separated by the living room for added privacy. Master bedroom with en-suite, ac unit and custom closet. Updated with modern features, this home boasts upgraded carpet, wood floors, washer, dryer and private balcony. Two assigned parking spots. Community features a resort style pool. Close to freeways, Fashion Valley mall, transportation and shopping centers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4925194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 have any available units?
2037 Burton Street Unit 46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 have?
Some of 2037 Burton Street Unit 46's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 currently offering any rent specials?
2037 Burton Street Unit 46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 pet-friendly?
No, 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 offer parking?
Yes, 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 offers parking.
Does 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 have a pool?
Yes, 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 has a pool.
Does 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 have accessible units?
No, 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2037 Burton Street Unit 46 does not have units with dishwashers.
