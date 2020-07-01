2030 Cypress Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1Bdm 1Ba gem just steps from North Park and Hillcrest in the Altadena area of San Diego. Gorgeous wood floors, upgraded granite counter and sink. Appliances included. Community features, garages and parking (additional rent) and is Close to shops, restaurants and more. Small pets with approval (pet rent, Deposit required) and Tenant pays all utilities (Utility rent required).



Application fee: $35.00

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed



Move in Special on Approved Credit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.