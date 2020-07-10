All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207

2020 Camino De La Reina · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Camino De La Reina, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
River Colony Condo in Mission Valley East - 2 bedrooms 2 baths, 1,025 sqft condo in River Colony
Hard wood flooring in living areas, bedrooms have carpet
Kitchen includes wood cabinets, black appliances, electric range, built in microwave, and breakfast bar
Dining Room off Kitchen open to Living Room
Spacious Living Room that features fireplace
Balcony to enjoy outdoors
Dual Master suites
Master bedroom offers a double closet and soaking tub/shower
2nd bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite
Stack washer/dryer in condo
Central AC & heat
Resort Style Living-- features lush landscaping, beautiful courtyards, pool and spa, large gym, and a reading room.
Mission Valley East--Walk to trendy eateries and wine/beer establishments and easy trolley access
12 month lease required
2 underground parking spaces side by side
Available June 1st
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Non-smoking property
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com

(RLNE5809712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 have any available units?
2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 have?
Some of 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 offers parking.
Does 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 have a pool?
Yes, 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 has a pool.
Does 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 have accessible units?
No, 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207 does not have units with dishwashers.

