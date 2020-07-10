2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207

Amenities
River Colony Condo in Mission Valley East - 2 bedrooms 2 baths, 1,025 sqft condo in River Colony
Hard wood flooring in living areas, bedrooms have carpet
Kitchen includes wood cabinets, black appliances, electric range, built in microwave, and breakfast bar
Dining Room off Kitchen open to Living Room
Spacious Living Room that features fireplace
Balcony to enjoy outdoors
Dual Master suites
Master bedroom offers a double closet and soaking tub/shower
2nd bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite
Stack washer/dryer in condo
Central AC & heat
Resort Style Living-- features lush landscaping, beautiful courtyards, pool and spa, large gym, and a reading room.
Mission Valley East--Walk to trendy eateries and wine/beer establishments and easy trolley access
12 month lease required
2 underground parking spaces side by side
Available June 1st
Small Pet OK with additional security deposit
Non-smoking property
Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing
CalDRE #01359752
www.MercerProperties.com
