2020 Camino de la Reina Unit 2207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool hot tub

River Colony Condo in Mission Valley East - 2 bedrooms 2 baths, 1,025 sqft condo in River Colony

Hard wood flooring in living areas, bedrooms have carpet

Kitchen includes wood cabinets, black appliances, electric range, built in microwave, and breakfast bar

Dining Room off Kitchen open to Living Room

Spacious Living Room that features fireplace

Balcony to enjoy outdoors

Dual Master suites

Master bedroom offers a double closet and soaking tub/shower

2nd bedroom with walk in closet and en-suite

Stack washer/dryer in condo

Central AC & heat

Resort Style Living-- features lush landscaping, beautiful courtyards, pool and spa, large gym, and a reading room.

Mission Valley East--Walk to trendy eateries and wine/beer establishments and easy trolley access

12 month lease required

2 underground parking spaces side by side

Available June 1st

Small Pet OK with additional security deposit

Non-smoking property

Please call Mercer Properties at 619-683-9274 to schedule a viewing

CalDRE #01359752

www.MercerProperties.com



(RLNE5809712)