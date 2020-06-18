1960 Menendez Ct

Amenities
3 BR / 2 BA 1400 SQFT San Diego Home - Upgraded and spacious San Diego Home. This single-story home has been upgraded throughout. The kitchen upgrades include granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. The home also features a spacious backyard and a two-car garage. The property is located with easy access to the 905 and 5 Freeway.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash
Owner pays: None
No Pets
