1960 Menendez Ct

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 BR / 2 BA 1400 SQFT San Diego Home - Upgraded and spacious San Diego Home. This single-story home has been upgraded throughout. The kitchen upgrades include granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. The home also features a spacious backyard and a two-car garage. The property is located with easy access to the 905 and 5 Freeway.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash

Owner pays: None



No Pets



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE5096283)