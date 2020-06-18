All apartments in San Diego
1960 Menendez Ct
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

1960 Menendez Ct

1960 Menendez Court · No Longer Available
Location

1960 Menendez Court, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BR / 2 BA 1400 SQFT San Diego Home - Upgraded and spacious San Diego Home. This single-story home has been upgraded throughout. The kitchen upgrades include granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. The home also features a spacious backyard and a two-car garage. The property is located with easy access to the 905 and 5 Freeway.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas, Water, Trash
Owner pays: None

No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5096283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Menendez Ct have any available units?
1960 Menendez Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 1960 Menendez Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Menendez Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Menendez Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1960 Menendez Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1960 Menendez Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1960 Menendez Ct offers parking.
Does 1960 Menendez Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1960 Menendez Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Menendez Ct have a pool?
No, 1960 Menendez Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1960 Menendez Ct have accessible units?
No, 1960 Menendez Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Menendez Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Menendez Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 Menendez Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 Menendez Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
