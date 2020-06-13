Amenities

1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 Available 05/15/19 One Bedroom Condo in Bankers Hill!!! - Conveniently located 861 sq. ft. unit with 1 bed/1 bath available in Bankers Hill. Spacious floor plan with laminate wood flooring, carpet, and dual pane windows throughout. Bright living room with window nook and dining room with french doors to access to the balcony. Kitchen upgraded with granite counter tops and appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, small, and built-in microwave. Bathroom with dual sink vanity and large tub/shower. Bedroom with built-in corner office desk under the window, ceiling fan and large mirrored closet. Underground gated parking spot.



CABRE 01197438



(RLNE2938111)