All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207

1940 Third Ave. · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1940 Third Ave., San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 Available 05/15/19 One Bedroom Condo in Bankers Hill!!! - Conveniently located 861 sq. ft. unit with 1 bed/1 bath available in Bankers Hill. Spacious floor plan with laminate wood flooring, carpet, and dual pane windows throughout. Bright living room with window nook and dining room with french doors to access to the balcony. Kitchen upgraded with granite counter tops and appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, dishwasher, small, and built-in microwave. Bathroom with dual sink vanity and large tub/shower. Bedroom with built-in corner office desk under the window, ceiling fan and large mirrored closet. Underground gated parking spot.

CABRE 01197438

(RLNE2938111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 have any available units?
1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 have?
Some of 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 currently offering any rent specials?
1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 pet-friendly?
No, 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 offer parking?
Yes, 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 offers parking.
Does 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 have a pool?
No, 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 does not have a pool.
Does 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 have accessible units?
No, 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 3rd Ave. UNIT 207 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University