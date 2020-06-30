18950 Caminito Cantilena #22

Amenities
Great family home on cul-de-sac in Bernardo Vista Del Lago! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home for lease in the gated community of Bernardo Vista Del Lago in Rancho Bernardo. This well maintained two story house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and features spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings & high windows providing ample light. Large kitchen features stainless steel refrigerator, stove, range, microwave and dishwasher. Tile flooring downstairs and brand new carpet throughout. Indoor full size laundry closet with high efficiency washer and dryer.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5390236)