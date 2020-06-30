All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
18950 Caminito Cantilena #22
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

18950 Caminito Cantilena #22

18950 Caminito Cantilena · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18950 Caminito Cantilena, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Great family home on cul-de-sac in Bernardo Vista Del Lago! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home for lease in the gated community of Bernardo Vista Del Lago in Rancho Bernardo. This well maintained two story house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and features spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings & high windows providing ample light. Large kitchen features stainless steel refrigerator, stove, range, microwave and dishwasher. Tile flooring downstairs and brand new carpet throughout. Indoor full size laundry closet with high efficiency washer and dryer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 have any available units?
18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 have?
Some of 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 currently offering any rent specials?
18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 pet-friendly?
No, 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 offer parking?
No, 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 does not offer parking.
Does 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 have a pool?
Yes, 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 has a pool.
Does 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 have accessible units?
No, 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18950 Caminito Cantilena #22 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University