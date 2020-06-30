18950 Caminito Cantilena #22

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel gym pool microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Great family home on cul-de-sac in Bernardo Vista Del Lago! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home for lease in the gated community of Bernardo Vista Del Lago in Rancho Bernardo. This well maintained two story house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and features spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings & high windows providing ample light. Large kitchen features stainless steel refrigerator, stove, range, microwave and dishwasher. Tile flooring downstairs and brand new carpet throughout. Indoor full size laundry closet with high efficiency washer and dryer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5390236)