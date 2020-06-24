All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 12 2019

18782 Caminito Cantilena #143

18782 Caminito Cantilena · No Longer Available
Location

18782 Caminito Cantilena, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Lovely condo in the Vista Del Lago Community - This bright open and spacious second floor condo is a dream with luxury laminate flooring throughout.

Your living room has a fireplace to cozy up to on those cooler San Diego evenings. A private balcony to enjoy the warmer summer evenings while barbecuing and dining al fresco.

The kitchen is upgraded with lovely stone tile counter tops and custom white cabinetry. Lots storage and counter space. This kitchen is equipped with all appliances and adjacent to your laundry space with full sized washer and dryer!
Each bedroom is bright with large closet space and two full size bathrooms.

This resort style community features pools, spas, a gym, and a clubhouse for those larger gatherings. Close to shopping, the freeway and beautiful Lake Hodges with fishing, hiking and biking trails.

Renters Insurance required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4741193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 have any available units?
18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 have?
Some of 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 currently offering any rent specials?
18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 pet-friendly?
No, 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 offer parking?
No, 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 does not offer parking.
Does 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 have a pool?
Yes, 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 has a pool.
Does 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 have accessible units?
No, 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 does not have accessible units.
Does 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18782 Caminito Cantilena #143 does not have units with dishwashers.
