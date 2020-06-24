18782 Caminito Cantilena #143

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill

Lovely condo in the Vista Del Lago Community - This bright open and spacious second floor condo is a dream with luxury laminate flooring throughout.



Your living room has a fireplace to cozy up to on those cooler San Diego evenings. A private balcony to enjoy the warmer summer evenings while barbecuing and dining al fresco.



The kitchen is upgraded with lovely stone tile counter tops and custom white cabinetry. Lots storage and counter space. This kitchen is equipped with all appliances and adjacent to your laundry space with full sized washer and dryer!

Each bedroom is bright with large closet space and two full size bathrooms.



This resort style community features pools, spas, a gym, and a clubhouse for those larger gatherings. Close to shopping, the freeway and beautiful Lake Hodges with fishing, hiking and biking trails.



Renters Insurance required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4741193)