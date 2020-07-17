Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage tennis court

18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 Available 08/09/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Vista Del Lago. - Terrific location in the gated community of Vista del Lago. Open floor plan w/soaring ceilings, all bedrooms and bonus room located upstairs. French doors from dining room open to beautifully landscaped side yard w/gorgeous rose garden and a fire ring. Kitchen has been upgraded with new granite counter tops, expanded the kitchen island and added new appliances. End of the block location with no neighbor to the left side. Two car Garage finished with Epoxy paint on the floor & lots of built-in cabinetry. Resort like recreation center with 2 pools, spas, exercise room, showers, BBQ area, 4 lighted tennis courts, billiard room, party room that requires reservations. Close to everything! Easy freeway access, shopping nearby.



For additional information:

Erwin Property Management

Jeff Erwin

760-233-7721

www.erwinmanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4915841)