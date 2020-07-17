All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

18761 Caminito Pasadero #119

18761 Caminito Pasadero · (760) 233-7721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18761 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 · Avail. Aug 9

$3,300

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1861 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 Available 08/09/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom home in Vista Del Lago. - Terrific location in the gated community of Vista del Lago. Open floor plan w/soaring ceilings, all bedrooms and bonus room located upstairs. French doors from dining room open to beautifully landscaped side yard w/gorgeous rose garden and a fire ring. Kitchen has been upgraded with new granite counter tops, expanded the kitchen island and added new appliances. End of the block location with no neighbor to the left side. Two car Garage finished with Epoxy paint on the floor & lots of built-in cabinetry. Resort like recreation center with 2 pools, spas, exercise room, showers, BBQ area, 4 lighted tennis courts, billiard room, party room that requires reservations. Close to everything! Easy freeway access, shopping nearby.

For additional information:
Erwin Property Management
Jeff Erwin
760-233-7721
www.erwinmanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4915841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 have any available units?
18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 have?
Some of 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 currently offering any rent specials?
18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 pet-friendly?
No, 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 offer parking?
Yes, 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 offers parking.
Does 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 have a pool?
Yes, 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 has a pool.
Does 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 have accessible units?
No, 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 does not have accessible units.
Does 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18761 Caminito Pasadero #119 does not have units with dishwashers.
