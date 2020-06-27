18698 Caminito Cantilena Unit 205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed pet friendly tennis court dogs allowed

Vista Del Lago Condo with View of Lovely Green Space - This bright, open, and spacious second floor end-unit condo gives you the feeling of living on a resort year round! This home is centrally located in the Morada community of Vista Del Lago surrounded by palm trees swaying in the wind, lush green grass, and an assortment of flora blossoming throughout the year!



Upon entry, in you will notice the brand new carpeting in the living room which boasts a beautiful wood burning fireplace. Directly off the living room is a large patio perfect for watching the exquisite Rancho Bernardo sunsets.



The kitchen is airy and bright highlighted by an abundance of white cabinets and lovely granite counter tops. It also comes equipped with all appliances!



The spacious master bedroom also features brand new carpet as well as a plethora of closet space complete with an en-suite. The adjacent guest bedroom also boasts a large closet area and the guest bathroom is just across the hallway next to the laundry area!



This resort like style gated community features two large sparkling swimming pools that you can luxuriate by as you listen to the sound of the grand fountain in the background. There are also tennis courts, basketball courts, fitness center, BBQ areas, clubhouse and even a large live pond with koi fish, turtles and ducks. Close to the freeway access, shopping and restaurants.



Renters Insurance required



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5040148)