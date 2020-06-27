All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
18698 Caminito Cantilena Unit 205
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

18698 Caminito Cantilena Unit 205

18698 Caminito Cantilena · No Longer Available
San Diego
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

18698 Caminito Cantilena, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
Vista Del Lago Condo with View of Lovely Green Space - This bright, open, and spacious second floor end-unit condo gives you the feeling of living on a resort year round! This home is centrally located in the Morada community of Vista Del Lago surrounded by palm trees swaying in the wind, lush green grass, and an assortment of flora blossoming throughout the year!

Upon entry, in you will notice the brand new carpeting in the living room which boasts a beautiful wood burning fireplace. Directly off the living room is a large patio perfect for watching the exquisite Rancho Bernardo sunsets.

The kitchen is airy and bright highlighted by an abundance of white cabinets and lovely granite counter tops. It also comes equipped with all appliances!

The spacious master bedroom also features brand new carpet as well as a plethora of closet space complete with an en-suite. The adjacent guest bedroom also boasts a large closet area and the guest bathroom is just across the hallway next to the laundry area!

This resort like style gated community features two large sparkling swimming pools that you can luxuriate by as you listen to the sound of the grand fountain in the background. There are also tennis courts, basketball courts, fitness center, BBQ areas, clubhouse and even a large live pond with koi fish, turtles and ducks. Close to the freeway access, shopping and restaurants.

Renters Insurance required

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5040148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

