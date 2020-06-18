18606 Caminito Pasadero

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage guest parking tennis court

Upgrated ,2 Br 2 bath Condo, close to 15 fwy & Pomerado Rd. This 1135 sq ft unit has Fridge, Gas Stove, Fireplace, AC, Laundry Rm with W&D. Granite Counters in Kitchen. New Microwave, Beautiful Laminate Flooring in living areas & both bedrooms. Patio deck. No one above or below unit. Attached Garage, assigned space & guest parking. Beautiful clubhouse, gorgeous pools & spas. Recreation center with ping pong, pool tables, fitness machines & equipment, tennis courts, Men & Womens locker rooms with showers