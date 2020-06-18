All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 18606 Caminito Pasadero.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
18606 Caminito Pasadero
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM

18606 Caminito Pasadero

18606 Caminito Pasadero · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18606 Caminito Pasadero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Upgrated ,2 Br 2 bath Condo, close to 15 fwy & Pomerado Rd. This 1135 sq ft unit has Fridge, Gas Stove, Fireplace, AC, Laundry Rm with W&D. Granite Counters in Kitchen. New Microwave, Beautiful Laminate Flooring in living areas & both bedrooms. Patio deck. No one above or below unit. Attached Garage, assigned space & guest parking. Beautiful clubhouse, gorgeous pools & spas. Recreation center with ping pong, pool tables, fitness machines & equipment, tennis courts, Men & Womens locker rooms with showers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18606 Caminito Pasadero have any available units?
18606 Caminito Pasadero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 18606 Caminito Pasadero have?
Some of 18606 Caminito Pasadero's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18606 Caminito Pasadero currently offering any rent specials?
18606 Caminito Pasadero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18606 Caminito Pasadero pet-friendly?
No, 18606 Caminito Pasadero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 18606 Caminito Pasadero offer parking?
Yes, 18606 Caminito Pasadero offers parking.
Does 18606 Caminito Pasadero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18606 Caminito Pasadero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18606 Caminito Pasadero have a pool?
Yes, 18606 Caminito Pasadero has a pool.
Does 18606 Caminito Pasadero have accessible units?
No, 18606 Caminito Pasadero does not have accessible units.
Does 18606 Caminito Pasadero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18606 Caminito Pasadero has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University