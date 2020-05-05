All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

1836 Parkland Way

1836 Parkland Way · No Longer Available
Location

1836 Parkland Way, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must See!! Come see this spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a bonus family room! This home has brand new carpet throughout, a beautiful fireplace, all appliances included, and an attached two car garage. Wake up every morning to stunning views of Downtown San Diego as well as Ocean and Bay Views! Pets are considered with approval.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 10/21/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 Parkland Way have any available units?
1836 Parkland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 Parkland Way have?
Some of 1836 Parkland Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 Parkland Way currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Parkland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 Parkland Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1836 Parkland Way is pet friendly.
Does 1836 Parkland Way offer parking?
Yes, 1836 Parkland Way offers parking.
Does 1836 Parkland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 Parkland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 Parkland Way have a pool?
No, 1836 Parkland Way does not have a pool.
Does 1836 Parkland Way have accessible units?
No, 1836 Parkland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 Parkland Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1836 Parkland Way does not have units with dishwashers.

