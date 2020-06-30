1823 Neale Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool hot tub

Gorgeous Mission Hills Entertainer's Dream! - This tucked-away, urban hideaway awaits!



Drive on down to this beautiful oasis, located in North Mission Hills on a cul-de-sac. Stroll up to the adorable front porch, complete with mature landscaping and a welcoming atmosphere. When you open the door, youll find yourself in a spacious front room with built-in cabinets, natural wood & a fireplace for cozy nights.



Continue your walk-through to a classic dining room with updated paint & hard-wood flooring. This room features lighting that will illuminate your art pieces, as well as a full-size wine fridge and small bar area. These pair nicely with some hors doeuvres, which brings us to the kitchen. This multi-purpose area is complete with premium Thermador & KitchenAid appliances for fancy feastsas well as a built-in office nook.



Wander down the hall to discover three spacious bedrooms and 2 renovated bathrooms. Youll enjoy a master bathroom that has all the makings of a spa retreat for much-deserved pampering. The professionally organized closets maximize the storage space, so feel free to pack heavy! At the back of the home, you will find a den for entertainment.



Now, head out to the backyard, where all the magic happens! The yard is completely secluded & ready for your next party. Youll find a large outdoor fireplace, built-in bar with outdoor kitchen, Storage area with extra full-sized fridgeall situated right next to a pool & jacuzzi. The side yard has two storage sheds, and there is a carport for your parking needs.



This sensational home was completely upgraded in 2018and its ready from your arrival.



Includes:

-3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

-Laundry closet

-Ceiling fans throughout the home

-Nest thermostat



Utilities: no utilities included, gardener & pool service provided at no cost to the resident

Pet Policy: upon approval & $35 per pet per month additional rent

Lease Term: Through April 2021



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



