San Diego, CA
1823 Neale Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

1823 Neale Street

1823 Neale Street · No Longer Available
Location

1823 Neale Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous Mission Hills Entertainer's Dream! - This tucked-away, urban hideaway awaits!

Drive on down to this beautiful oasis, located in North Mission Hills on a cul-de-sac. Stroll up to the adorable front porch, complete with mature landscaping and a welcoming atmosphere. When you open the door, youll find yourself in a spacious front room with built-in cabinets, natural wood & a fireplace for cozy nights.

Continue your walk-through to a classic dining room with updated paint & hard-wood flooring. This room features lighting that will illuminate your art pieces, as well as a full-size wine fridge and small bar area. These pair nicely with some hors doeuvres, which brings us to the kitchen. This multi-purpose area is complete with premium Thermador & KitchenAid appliances for fancy feastsas well as a built-in office nook.

Wander down the hall to discover three spacious bedrooms and 2 renovated bathrooms. Youll enjoy a master bathroom that has all the makings of a spa retreat for much-deserved pampering. The professionally organized closets maximize the storage space, so feel free to pack heavy! At the back of the home, you will find a den for entertainment.

Now, head out to the backyard, where all the magic happens! The yard is completely secluded & ready for your next party. Youll find a large outdoor fireplace, built-in bar with outdoor kitchen, Storage area with extra full-sized fridgeall situated right next to a pool & jacuzzi. The side yard has two storage sheds, and there is a carport for your parking needs.

This sensational home was completely upgraded in 2018and its ready from your arrival.

Includes:
-3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
-Laundry closet
-Ceiling fans throughout the home
-Nest thermostat

Utilities: no utilities included, gardener & pool service provided at no cost to the resident
Pet Policy: upon approval & $35 per pet per month additional rent
Lease Term: Through April 2021

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE5522464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Neale Street have any available units?
1823 Neale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 Neale Street have?
Some of 1823 Neale Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Neale Street currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Neale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Neale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1823 Neale Street is pet friendly.
Does 1823 Neale Street offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Neale Street offers parking.
Does 1823 Neale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Neale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Neale Street have a pool?
Yes, 1823 Neale Street has a pool.
Does 1823 Neale Street have accessible units?
No, 1823 Neale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Neale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1823 Neale Street does not have units with dishwashers.

