Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1812 Hornblend St #F

1812 Hornblend Street · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Hornblend Street, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
internet access
yoga
Pacific Beach Clean Relaxing 1 Bedroom Flat - Property Id: 195336

This spacious 650 Sq. Ft. (Interior), 150 Sq. Ft. (Exterior balcony) 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs Duplex is in the Heart of Pacific Beach. Just a short walk to bay (5 blocks) and beach ( 10 blocks). Just a few minute bike ride to the beach. Has been renovated with hardwood floors, vinyl windows and balcony door, hanging microwave, Trex Deck and new 65" Flatscreen HD TV. High Speed Wi-Fi Internet, Amazon Firestick, personal deck encompassed with beautiful tropical plants, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and Washer/ Dryer Onsite, Feel Free to pick fruit off of the plants growing onsite.

Walk just 1 block to a wonderful shopping center with ALL you could possibly need. Great supermarket, 24-hr convenience stores, pharmacy, fabulous restaurants, gym, yoga, coffee shops etc..

Downtown, The Gaslamp, Ocean Beach, Seaworld, Hillcrest, North Park, Old Town, The Zoo and Balboa Park is 10-15 minutes away. La Jolla is 1.5 miles away, and an easy bike ride to and up the coast!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195336
Property Id 195336

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5681179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 Hornblend St #F have any available units?
1812 Hornblend St #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 Hornblend St #F have?
Some of 1812 Hornblend St #F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 Hornblend St #F currently offering any rent specials?
1812 Hornblend St #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 Hornblend St #F pet-friendly?
No, 1812 Hornblend St #F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1812 Hornblend St #F offer parking?
No, 1812 Hornblend St #F does not offer parking.
Does 1812 Hornblend St #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 Hornblend St #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 Hornblend St #F have a pool?
No, 1812 Hornblend St #F does not have a pool.
Does 1812 Hornblend St #F have accessible units?
No, 1812 Hornblend St #F does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 Hornblend St #F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 Hornblend St #F has units with dishwashers.

