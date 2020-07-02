1812 Hornblend St #F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym internet access yoga

Pacific Beach Clean Relaxing 1 Bedroom Flat - Property Id: 195336



This spacious 650 Sq. Ft. (Interior), 150 Sq. Ft. (Exterior balcony) 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs Duplex is in the Heart of Pacific Beach. Just a short walk to bay (5 blocks) and beach ( 10 blocks). Just a few minute bike ride to the beach. Has been renovated with hardwood floors, vinyl windows and balcony door, hanging microwave, Trex Deck and new 65" Flatscreen HD TV. High Speed Wi-Fi Internet, Amazon Firestick, personal deck encompassed with beautiful tropical plants, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and Washer/ Dryer Onsite, Feel Free to pick fruit off of the plants growing onsite.



Walk just 1 block to a wonderful shopping center with ALL you could possibly need. Great supermarket, 24-hr convenience stores, pharmacy, fabulous restaurants, gym, yoga, coffee shops etc..



Downtown, The Gaslamp, Ocean Beach, Seaworld, Hillcrest, North Park, Old Town, The Zoo and Balboa Park is 10-15 minutes away. La Jolla is 1.5 miles away, and an easy bike ride to and up the coast!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195336

Property Id 195336



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5681179)