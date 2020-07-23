All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1795 Saltaire Place
Last updated July 21 2020 at 10:55 PM

1795 Saltaire Place

1795 Saltaire Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1795 Saltaire Pl, San Diego, CA 92154
Nestor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
Gorgeous newer Town home built in 2015 with large master bedroom that opens up to a beautiful bathroom with upgraded soaking tub & separate shower, dual vanity & large walk-in closet. Generous in size bedrooms, full sized upstairs laundry room. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded granite counter tops with Island, upgraded back splash, tall kitchen cabinets, recessed upgraded LED lighting, lovely front patio with spectacular canyon views.

PET POLICY
No Smoking
Pet Rent $50 per month

DETAILS:
3BD/2.5 BATH 2 STORY townhouse
Washer/Dryer Hookup
All Appliances
Community Gas Grill
Community Play ground

RENTAL INFORMATION:
Monthly rent $2695
Deposit $2695

To view please text Martha at 619-507-8917 start text with 1795-

**BE AWARE OF SCAMS**

1. Our ads include detailed information about the property, never vague.

2. We will NEVER ask you for money up front.

3. Applications must be completed online on our website www.melroyproperties.com

4. Once approved, security deposits are accepted in form of a cashier's check or money order or a secure tenant portal online. WE WILL NEVER ASK YOU TO WIRE MONEY!

5. If you are suspicious of who you are communicating with, PLEASE feel free to call our office (858)483-5111.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

