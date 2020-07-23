1795 Saltaire Place

Amenities
Gorgeous newer Town home built in 2015 with large master bedroom that opens up to a beautiful bathroom with upgraded soaking tub & separate shower, dual vanity & large walk-in closet. Generous in size bedrooms, full sized upstairs laundry room. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, upgraded granite counter tops with Island, upgraded back splash, tall kitchen cabinets, recessed upgraded LED lighting, lovely front patio with spectacular canyon views.
PET POLICY
No Smoking
Pet Rent $50 per month
DETAILS:
3BD/2.5 BATH 2 STORY townhouse
Washer/Dryer Hookup
All Appliances
Community Gas Grill
Community Play ground
RENTAL INFORMATION:
Monthly rent $2695
Deposit $2695
To view please text Martha at 619-507-8917 start text with 1795-
**BE AWARE OF SCAMS**
1. Our ads include detailed information about the property, never vague.
2. We will NEVER ask you for money up front.
3. Applications must be completed online on our website www.melroyproperties.com
4. Once approved, security deposits are accepted in form of a cashier's check or money order or a secure tenant portal online. WE WILL NEVER ASK YOU TO WIRE MONEY!
5. If you are suspicious of who you are communicating with, PLEASE feel free to call our office (858)483-5111.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,695, Available Now
Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.