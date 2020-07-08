All apartments in San Diego
17898 Frondoso Drive

17898 Frondoso Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17898 Frondoso Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful & Spacious 4 Bedroom Rancho Bernardo Home with SOLAR! - Beautifully appointed home located in the very desirable Rancho Bernardo Greens at the end of a cul-de-sac. Designer finishes include stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, granite countertops, kitchen island w/ space for bar stools and vaulted ceilings. Huge backyard with plenty of entertaining space on a large lot with a 3 car garage. Laundry room / office located on the 1st floor with built in desk. Winding staircase takes you to the 2nd floor where all four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located. 1/2 Bath on the 1st floor. Gorgeous master suite with large bathroom, walk in closet and private balcony. Very close to the RB Swim & Tennis Club and RB Country Club & Inn. SOLAR!!! Come make this beautiful home yours! Available Now. 1 year lease preferred but will consider shorter term.

Click below for virtual tour.
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=D3bsq8gEzuU&brand=0

(RLNE5736194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17898 Frondoso Drive have any available units?
17898 Frondoso Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17898 Frondoso Drive have?
Some of 17898 Frondoso Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17898 Frondoso Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17898 Frondoso Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17898 Frondoso Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17898 Frondoso Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17898 Frondoso Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17898 Frondoso Drive offers parking.
Does 17898 Frondoso Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17898 Frondoso Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17898 Frondoso Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17898 Frondoso Drive has a pool.
Does 17898 Frondoso Drive have accessible units?
No, 17898 Frondoso Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17898 Frondoso Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17898 Frondoso Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

