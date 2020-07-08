17898 Frondoso Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful & Spacious 4 Bedroom Rancho Bernardo Home with SOLAR! - Beautifully appointed home located in the very desirable Rancho Bernardo Greens at the end of a cul-de-sac. Designer finishes include stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry, granite countertops, kitchen island w/ space for bar stools and vaulted ceilings. Huge backyard with plenty of entertaining space on a large lot with a 3 car garage. Laundry room / office located on the 1st floor with built in desk. Winding staircase takes you to the 2nd floor where all four bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located. 1/2 Bath on the 1st floor. Gorgeous master suite with large bathroom, walk in closet and private balcony. Very close to the RB Swim & Tennis Club and RB Country Club & Inn. SOLAR!!! Come make this beautiful home yours! Available Now. 1 year lease preferred but will consider shorter term.



Click below for virtual tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=D3bsq8gEzuU&brand=0



