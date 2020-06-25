All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:54 PM

17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256

17895 Caminito Pinero · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17895 Caminito Pinero, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This two bedroom, two bathroom condo is available starting 7/8/19. Carpet in the living areas with wood floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has a lot of cabinet space and appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Laundry machines are also included inside the unit. Central HVAC and a wood/gas fireplace for cooling and heating. Covered storage room by the balcony. There are 2 parking spaces: one covered, one uncovered. Water/sewer and trash are included with the rent. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. One small pet(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50 rent increase and $500 deposit.

Community Amenities Include:
-Fitness Room
-Playground
-Clubhouse with kitchen that can be rented by residents.
-Two swimming pools and spas with showers and restrooms.

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". Each person over the age of 18 MUST complete an application for approval and pay the $25 application fee. Online applications only.
APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2G7ganf

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/948247?source=marketing
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (675 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 have any available units?
17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 have?
Some of 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 currently offering any rent specials?
17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 is pet friendly.
Does 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 offer parking?
Yes, 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 offers parking.
Does 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 have a pool?
Yes, 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 has a pool.
Does 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 have accessible units?
No, 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 does not have accessible units.
Does 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University