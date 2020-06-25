17895 Caminito Pinero Unit 256

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This two bedroom, two bathroom condo is available starting 7/8/19. Carpet in the living areas with wood floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has a lot of cabinet space and appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Laundry machines are also included inside the unit. Central HVAC and a wood/gas fireplace for cooling and heating. Covered storage room by the balcony. There are 2 parking spaces: one covered, one uncovered. Water/sewer and trash are included with the rent. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. One small pet(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50 rent increase and $500 deposit.



Community Amenities Include:

-Fitness Room

-Playground

-Clubhouse with kitchen that can be rented by residents.

-Two swimming pools and spas with showers and restrooms.



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". Each person over the age of 18 MUST complete an application for approval and pay the $25 application fee. Online applications only.

APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2G7ganf



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/948247?source=marketing

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (675 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.