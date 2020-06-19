All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 17890 Via Altamirasol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
17890 Via Altamirasol
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17890 Via Altamirasol

17890 Via Alta Mirasol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Bernardo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17890 Via Alta Mirasol, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
EXECUTIVE GOLF COURSE, POOL HOME , SINGLE LEVEL RB INN golf course - Highly sought after Rancho Bernardo Greens Executive home. This exceptional property is on the RB Golf Course offering panoramic views. Remodeled and updated throughout with no expense spared. Feels like a brand new custom built home. It is beyond turn-ke. Large windows looking out to your private pool and patio with the gorgeous golf course backdrop. The finest finishes were used throughout with custom tile work, wood floors, highend carpet in bedrooms only.
Top of the line appliances, decorator light fixtures, 2 huge beautiful fireplaces and exterior hardscape design. Long expansive circular driveway with a gated entry courtyard. Great room open concept in living space with vaulted wood ceilings. Newer double panes windows throughout. Central A/C and soon to be installed solar system - Little to -0- electric bill.

This home is a must see and a very rare find as a rental property.

Call, email or text me for a private viewing. Carol Bocanegra 951-333-7999
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01200028

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4484114)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17890 Via Altamirasol have any available units?
17890 Via Altamirasol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17890 Via Altamirasol have?
Some of 17890 Via Altamirasol's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17890 Via Altamirasol currently offering any rent specials?
17890 Via Altamirasol isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17890 Via Altamirasol pet-friendly?
No, 17890 Via Altamirasol is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 17890 Via Altamirasol offer parking?
No, 17890 Via Altamirasol does not offer parking.
Does 17890 Via Altamirasol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17890 Via Altamirasol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17890 Via Altamirasol have a pool?
Yes, 17890 Via Altamirasol has a pool.
Does 17890 Via Altamirasol have accessible units?
No, 17890 Via Altamirasol does not have accessible units.
Does 17890 Via Altamirasol have units with dishwashers?
No, 17890 Via Altamirasol does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University