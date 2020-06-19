17890 Via Altamirasol

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool

EXECUTIVE GOLF COURSE, POOL HOME , SINGLE LEVEL RB INN golf course - Highly sought after Rancho Bernardo Greens Executive home. This exceptional property is on the RB Golf Course offering panoramic views. Remodeled and updated throughout with no expense spared. Feels like a brand new custom built home. It is beyond turn-ke. Large windows looking out to your private pool and patio with the gorgeous golf course backdrop. The finest finishes were used throughout with custom tile work, wood floors, highend carpet in bedrooms only.

Top of the line appliances, decorator light fixtures, 2 huge beautiful fireplaces and exterior hardscape design. Long expansive circular driveway with a gated entry courtyard. Great room open concept in living space with vaulted wood ceilings. Newer double panes windows throughout. Central A/C and soon to be installed solar system - Little to -0- electric bill.



This home is a must see and a very rare find as a rental property.



Call, email or text me for a private viewing. Carol Bocanegra 951-333-7999

Associate Licensee CalBRE#01200028



Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4484114)