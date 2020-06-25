All apartments in San Diego
17872 Sintonte Drive
17872 Sintonte Drive

17872 Sintonte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17872 Sintonte Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Rancho Bernardo Home!!! - This Rancho Bernardo home is one of a kind gem in the suburbs. Boasts stunning green canyon views and a comfortably sized backyard. The backyard patio is covered and has a modern mix of lawn and river stone with room for a grill. This property has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a great back room for summer gatherings. Loaded with a two car garage, extended driveway and plenty of on-street parking. Dont miss the chance to see your future new home!!! Tenants have access to the Swim and Tennis club.

Included Utilities: None
Gardening: Gardening is provided.
Pet Policy: Pets negotiated upon approval with $35/month pet rent.

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify employment history. $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 non-refundable tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!

AMG Props
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17872 Sintonte Drive have any available units?
17872 Sintonte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17872 Sintonte Drive have?
Some of 17872 Sintonte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17872 Sintonte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17872 Sintonte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17872 Sintonte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17872 Sintonte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17872 Sintonte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17872 Sintonte Drive offers parking.
Does 17872 Sintonte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17872 Sintonte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17872 Sintonte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17872 Sintonte Drive has a pool.
Does 17872 Sintonte Drive have accessible units?
No, 17872 Sintonte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17872 Sintonte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17872 Sintonte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
