17872 Sintonte Drive

Beautiful Rancho Bernardo Home!!! - This Rancho Bernardo home is one of a kind gem in the suburbs. Boasts stunning green canyon views and a comfortably sized backyard. The backyard patio is covered and has a modern mix of lawn and river stone with room for a grill. This property has 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a great back room for summer gatherings. Loaded with a two car garage, extended driveway and plenty of on-street parking. Dont miss the chance to see your future new home!!! Tenants have access to the Swim and Tennis club.



Included Utilities: None

Gardening: Gardening is provided.

Pet Policy: Pets negotiated upon approval with $35/month pet rent.



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify employment history. $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 non-refundable tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



$40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing!



