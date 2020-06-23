17748 Valladares Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Don't miss luxury living in this Rancho Bernardo community. Walk into the fully upgraded home with vaulted ceilings, wood grained vinyl flooring, custom base board and crown molding. The kitchen is an entertainers paradise boasting stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets with tons of storage, granite counters and a huge island. The inside flows perfectly into the outdoor oasis via a large sliding glass door. Enjoy the fully fenced in backyard with stepping stones, brick planter boxes, and patio covers for shade. Membership to the Westwood club that includes community park, tennis courts, pool, BBQ, playground and much more. Additional features of the home include solar panels, tankless water heater, whole home fan, a two car garage, front courtyard, custom fireplace and A/C. Located in the award winning school district of Poway. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets with approval. 858-779-0577



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available 3/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.