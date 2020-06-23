All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 9 2020 at 9:51 PM

17748 Valladares Drive

17748 Valladares Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17748 Valladares Drive, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Don't miss luxury living in this Rancho Bernardo community. Walk into the fully upgraded home with vaulted ceilings, wood grained vinyl flooring, custom base board and crown molding. The kitchen is an entertainers paradise boasting stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets with tons of storage, granite counters and a huge island. The inside flows perfectly into the outdoor oasis via a large sliding glass door. Enjoy the fully fenced in backyard with stepping stones, brick planter boxes, and patio covers for shade. Membership to the Westwood club that includes community park, tennis courts, pool, BBQ, playground and much more. Additional features of the home include solar panels, tankless water heater, whole home fan, a two car garage, front courtyard, custom fireplace and A/C. Located in the award winning school district of Poway. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets with approval. 858-779-0577

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available 3/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17748 Valladares Drive have any available units?
17748 Valladares Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17748 Valladares Drive have?
Some of 17748 Valladares Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17748 Valladares Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17748 Valladares Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17748 Valladares Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17748 Valladares Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17748 Valladares Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17748 Valladares Drive offers parking.
Does 17748 Valladares Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17748 Valladares Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17748 Valladares Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17748 Valladares Drive has a pool.
Does 17748 Valladares Drive have accessible units?
No, 17748 Valladares Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17748 Valladares Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17748 Valladares Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

