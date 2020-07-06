All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17627 Pomerado Road

17627 Pomerado Rd · No Longer Available
Location

17627 Pomerado Rd, San Diego, CA 92128
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
tennis court
This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the middle of the Oaks North 55+ community in Rancho Bernardo. The unit is on the ground level of building 17627 with a 2 car tandem garage on the same level. The building has gated access and the front door also has a security screen. Inside the unit is spacious and made for ease of mobility with wide hallways and doors. The entryway leads into the carpeted living room or down the hall to the laundry room and second bedroom. The open kitchen and dining area has plenty of storage cabinets and several display cabinets. The master bedroom has 2 closets, a private bathroom, and a door to the balcony. Central HVAC, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer are included.

This rental includes access to the Oaks North Community Center and its amenities with tennis courts, lawn bowling, pickle ball, the pool & jacuzzi, exercise room, library, ceramics room, and many more. Oaks North also has several clubs, activity groups, and special events. These amenities are extended to the tenants by the owner. Tenants are responsible to pay for their own key fob to gain access to community amenities.

Water and trash are included with the rent. SDG&E and other utilities are the resident's responsibility.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/711138
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each adult must submit a separate application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/8ab8e7a6-e93b-4a9f-9518-f1392d96667b

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17627 Pomerado Road have any available units?
17627 Pomerado Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 17627 Pomerado Road have?
Some of 17627 Pomerado Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17627 Pomerado Road currently offering any rent specials?
17627 Pomerado Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17627 Pomerado Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 17627 Pomerado Road is pet friendly.
Does 17627 Pomerado Road offer parking?
Yes, 17627 Pomerado Road offers parking.
Does 17627 Pomerado Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17627 Pomerado Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17627 Pomerado Road have a pool?
Yes, 17627 Pomerado Road has a pool.
Does 17627 Pomerado Road have accessible units?
No, 17627 Pomerado Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17627 Pomerado Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17627 Pomerado Road has units with dishwashers.

