17627 Pomerado Road

This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the middle of the Oaks North 55+ community in Rancho Bernardo. The unit is on the ground level of building 17627 with a 2 car tandem garage on the same level. The building has gated access and the front door also has a security screen. Inside the unit is spacious and made for ease of mobility with wide hallways and doors. The entryway leads into the carpeted living room or down the hall to the laundry room and second bedroom. The open kitchen and dining area has plenty of storage cabinets and several display cabinets. The master bedroom has 2 closets, a private bathroom, and a door to the balcony. Central HVAC, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer are included.



This rental includes access to the Oaks North Community Center and its amenities with tennis courts, lawn bowling, pickle ball, the pool & jacuzzi, exercise room, library, ceramics room, and many more. Oaks North also has several clubs, activity groups, and special events. These amenities are extended to the tenants by the owner. Tenants are responsible to pay for their own key fob to gain access to community amenities.



Water and trash are included with the rent. SDG&E and other utilities are the resident's responsibility.



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now



